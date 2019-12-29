Selfkey Reaches Market Cap of $5.37 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx, RightBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 8% against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.63 or 0.06003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, RightBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.