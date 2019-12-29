SelfSell (SSC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,055.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a total market cap of $71,374.00 and $10,055.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036171 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

