Semux 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,992.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Semux has a market capitalization of $602,835.00 and approximately $1,992.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036439 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003406 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000953 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000152 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,612,311 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

