Semux (SEM) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Semux has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $901,607.00 and $4,015.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003464 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000932 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000152 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,609,225 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

