Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.