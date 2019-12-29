Sentinel (SENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $37,159.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

