Sentivate Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Sentivate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $117,642.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.28 or 0.06014051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,295,306,385 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

