ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 109,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

