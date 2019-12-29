SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 726,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHSP shares. ValuEngine raised SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $82,494.66. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,699 shares of company stock worth $132,528. Corporate insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SharpSpring by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHSP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,316. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 54.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

