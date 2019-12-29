SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $114,484.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $114,484.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.01789021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02867568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00627426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00061834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00395323 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

