Shift (SHIFT) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. Shift has a total market capitalization of $865,441.00 and $172.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shift has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,642,757 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

