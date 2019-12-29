Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ship Finance International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.58. 343,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.19. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

In other Ship Finance International news, insider Cullen Keith acquired 600,000 shares of Ship Finance International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 55.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

