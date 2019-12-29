Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expands By 7.3%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AIR opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AAR from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 134.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.