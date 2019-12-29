Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Drops By 7.4%

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $83,531,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 74,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

