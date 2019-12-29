Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declines By 8.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 16,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 80.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 53.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 11%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

