Short Interest in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rises By 8.4%

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 303,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Airgain by 366.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRG. Cowen lowered their price target on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 64,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,640. Airgain has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 million, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

