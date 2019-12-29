Short Interest in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Rises By 7.5%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 14,050,000 shares. Approximately 51.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the period.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 286,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,120. The stock has a market cap of $433.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.35. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.