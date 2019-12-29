Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rises By 9.1%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 967,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 254,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

