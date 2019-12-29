Short Interest in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Declines By 8.3%

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Apergy stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. Apergy has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apergy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Apergy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

