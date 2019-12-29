Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Drops By 7.0%

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 10,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

ARI stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

