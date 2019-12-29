Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Increases By 9.8%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

APAM stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 172.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after purchasing an additional 720,503 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 281.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 435,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 321,031 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

