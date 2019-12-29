Short Interest in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Increases By 8.3%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $818,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Arvinas by 578.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

ARVN traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. 207,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.77. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.