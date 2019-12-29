Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expands By 7.0%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 879,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,516. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $954.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.