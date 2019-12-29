Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Increases By 8.4%

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.77. 821,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,993. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $126.06 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

