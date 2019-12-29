Short Interest in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Decreases By 7.3%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,110,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 27,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Macquarie decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of BB stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 1.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 440,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

