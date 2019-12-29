Short Interest in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Increases By 7.5%

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 330,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BLBD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,109. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The business had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BLBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

