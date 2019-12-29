Short Interest in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Decreases By 7.3%

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AVGO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.53. 1,448,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $230.33 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

