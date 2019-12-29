Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Decreases By 7.0%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BSQR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. 16,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,163. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic bought 66,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $85,591.04. Also, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 40,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 140,852 shares of company stock worth $180,291 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.