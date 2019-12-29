Short Interest in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Increases By 8.7%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

BFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,735.00. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.