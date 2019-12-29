Short Interest in CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Decreases By 8.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CannTrust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTST shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CannTrust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Shares of NYSE:CTST traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.81. 1,350,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03. CannTrust has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.17.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

