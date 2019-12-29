Short Interest in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Drops By 6.2%

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days. Currently, 38.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Catasys in the third quarter valued at $111,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Catasys by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Catasys by 257.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Catasys in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Catasys in the second quarter valued at $372,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATS opened at $16.31 on Friday. Catasys has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATS. ValuEngine cut shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

