Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Declines By 8.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,580,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 20,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,818,000 after purchasing an additional 491,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.81. 2,582,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,424. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

