Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Drops By 6.9%

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 79,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $349.48 million, a P/E ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 2.00. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harrison David acquired 4,483 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $200,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

