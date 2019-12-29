Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Increases By 6.9%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 13,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

CL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.18. 2,943,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,252. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,029,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,766,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 842,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

