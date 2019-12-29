Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Grows By 8.0%

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.88. 19,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.21.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

