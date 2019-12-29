Short Interest in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Drops By 8.2%

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 8,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $85.37. 1,335,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.28. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

CXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

