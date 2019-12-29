Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Drops By 7.4%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $6.59 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 18.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,842 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at about $861,000.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

