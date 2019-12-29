Short Interest in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Increases By 6.7%

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 960,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CACC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.15. The stock had a trading volume of 129,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a current ratio of 29.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.83. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $373.06 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $410.61 per share, for a total transaction of $513,262.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $1,116,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

