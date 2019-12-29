Short Interest in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Decreases By 8.6%

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Curo Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 177,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.50.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Curo Group by 367.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

