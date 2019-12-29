Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Declines By 8.8%

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

DKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

DKL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 28,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,219. The company has a market cap of $802.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $25,936.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 69,700.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

