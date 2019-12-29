Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Drops By 7.1%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 19,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $59.08. 3,538,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

