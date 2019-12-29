Short Interest in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Increases By 20.0%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of ESP stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

