Short Interest in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Expands By 8.6%

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 402.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

