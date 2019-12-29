Short Interest in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Expands By 7.2%

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FBL Financial Group by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FBL Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:FFG traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,556. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

