Short Interest in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Decreases By 6.9%

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

FII stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 328,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $56,261.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Investors by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Federated Investors by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

