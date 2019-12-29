Short Interest in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Decreases By 8.2%

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,271,175.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,598 shares of company stock worth $1,673,374. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 20,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $589.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

