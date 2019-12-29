Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Drops By 6.2%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 286,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FOR opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

