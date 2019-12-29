Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Increases By 7.6%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of FC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

