Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Grows By 7.0%

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 555,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 74,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $57.47.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $435,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

