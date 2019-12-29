Short Interest in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Drops By 7.0%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 93,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,970,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,449,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

